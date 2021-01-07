Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said that resumption of diplomatic ties between Qatar and other Middle East countries was a good omen for the whole Gulf region.

He said that differences between Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been resolved peacefully and normalisation of diplomatic ties between these key players of the Gulf region would augur well for the socio-economic growth and prosperity not only for the region but the whole Muslim Ummah.

In a statement, Chairman Senate observed that mere misunderstandings and petty issues were creating hurdles in their way of unity and collectivism and these issues could be resolved peacefully through dialogue, negotiation, political and diplomatic parlays. “Our problems are common and we have to make collective efforts to search a solution for these.”

Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that conflicts, internal rifts, terrorism, poverty and other such common issues had plagued the development process of Muslim Ummah as one entity. He also referred to the recent wave of Islamophobia posing new threat and challenges. He said that these issues required a joint effort on the part of Muslim leadership.

Chairman Senate hoped that normalisation of ties between Qatar, KSA, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE would be marked as a new beginning. He called upon all the parties to move forward and work together for development of region.

Sanjrani also lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia in the whole process. He said that no country could live in isolation and leadership of the Muslim Ummah had to take cognizance of the situation and work together for a bright future of Ummah as a whole. He said that the government, parliament and people of Pakistan appreciated these steps and they hoped that the leadership of Gulf region would make efforts for resolving the Yemen crises to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.