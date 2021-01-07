Share:

peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) signed a letter of agreement (LOA) with FAO to support the return of remaining Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) to merged districts of the province.

The PDMA’s Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Unit (RRU) signed a LOA with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations under the JICA and USAID funded projects.

On the occasion, Country Representative of FAO, Rebekah Bell, and Perviz Sabat Khel, Director General PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signed the document.

The LOA aims to support the return of remaining TDPs to merged districts of KP and strengthen the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) capacity. Under the projects; (a) “Restoration of livelihoods in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” funded by JICA, (b) “Restoring subsistence and commercial agriculture in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” funded by USAID, FAO will provide support to RRU for 03 months (January to March 2021).

Speaking on the occasion, Country Representative of FAO, Rebekah Bell thanked the secretary relief and DG PDMA for their support to FAO working in the tribal districts on various projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensured to continue working together in close coordination with the government departments in the province.

4th Food System Summit will take place in September, 2021 for which national agricultural dialogue will be conducted by June 2021.

“The summit is about to shift from food security into food system and Pakistan will be also representing in that platform for which nominations will be required from food security sector” said Rebekah Bell.

DG PDMA Perviz Sabat Khel thanked FAO for their support and partnership with PDMA and requested to extend their support. He said, “The project development of the very early warming services may be taken to the next level and submitted to the quarter concerns at earliest.” said Perviz.

“FAO strategic partnership with PDMA aims to support the return of displaced families and rehabilitation and reconstruction of their damaged infrastructure in merged tribal districts. Also to protect the basic assets of the displaced families that have been restored in the returned areas, to foster PDMA response to COVID-19 emergency and to support the DRM Unit of PDMA in Climate Actions,” said Waleed Mahdi, International Project Coordinator.

FAO projects funded by JICA and USAID are additionally contributing to restoring livelihood assets of TDP’s and enhancing food and nutrition security in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and targeting the same returnees to recover their Agriculture-based livelihoods and productive assets.

The joint efforts of the government and FAO will continue to support livelihoods of the farming community in merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa