LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has warned land grabbers, thugs and criminals to quit illegal activities or leave the provincial metropolis as stern legal action will be taken against them without any discrimination.

Addressing maiden press conference at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Wednesday, CCPO said Kalashnikov culture will end and stern action would be taken against those who will display weapon or resort to aerial firing.

He added the writ of the state will be maintained at any cost , the problems of overseas Pakistanis will be solved on priority basis.

A special patrolling system has been set up for street crime while community policing will be promoted to curb crime. The police will be available on your phone call at round-the-clock.

In a press briefing, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG Investigation Sharq Jamal, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif, SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani and SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar also attended. Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that anti-social elements, thugs, those who cause disturbance of peace, those who take the law into their own hands should quit the city as soon as possible.

He said that Kalashnikov culture, display of weapons and intimidation by aerial firing would be dealt with iron fists. He said that Lahore police is committed to protect the lives and property of the citizens. The peace of the city will not be ruined under any circumstances, the Lahore police chief said, adding that the citizens will have complete freedom and security.

He further said that there is zero tolerance on corruption. Strict legal and departmental action will be taken against the perpetrators of abuse of power and illegal detention of citizens.

Adding that there will be a clear change in the attitude of the police. The oppressors will not be spared and the citizens will see justice. While talking to the media personals he expressed that We all have to protect city together.

Media is eye and ears of the society. Dogar quoted that our mission is to serve people as guest of God. Responding to various questions from journalists, he said that the police would work with all stakeholders to eradicate crime.

At the end of the briefing, he lauded media role towards curbing crimes and high lightening social abuses.