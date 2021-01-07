Share:

Bypass road

The current problem in the city of Hub is the traffic problem. People are facing a lot of issues because of unbearable traffic, which leads to accidents. Four years ago, the Government of Balochistan announced the construction of a bypass. Unfortunately, after a long time, they started constructing the road. When the work finished, because of some political problems, they blocked the road. They decided to change their mind and cancel the project and make another road in Duraji. People are being highly inconvenienced and in some case dying because of traffic- still no pertinent actions are being taken. If the bypass road is manufactured to solve the traffic problem then why are they not allowing the vehicles to pass by? If they wanted to postpone the launching of the road. then why did they take the time to complete the highway? I request the Government of Balochistan to please solve the issue and do something for our people.

M. IRFAN,

Hub.

Film industry of Pakistan

Until recently, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) launched a Turkish drama series on the PTV. Undoubtedly it has been watched massively throughout the country. The Dirilis Ertugural, Turkish drama series has entertained and provided information and given relief from mental stress, especially during the lockdown of the first wave of the pandemic. Moreover, of late, Dirilis Ertugural actor, Engin Altan Duzyaten was invited and he came here to Pakistan. Surely, it was a commendable act which was taken by the PTI government. No doubt, foreign stars can be invited and these invitations will creat collaboration with the foreign and the national film industries.

However, here I have questions about why the Pakistan film industry has been overlooked for decades and the watching of Indian movies has been banned in the country. This restriction has created a major loss in the sector. Besides, many Pakistani movies have been censored. For instance, movie, Zindagi Tamasha by Sarmad Khoosat was banned for a few months in 2019. It was the tip of the iceberg. Furthermore, the film industry of Pakistan was well-known around the world from 1960 to 1970. But, unfortunately, the industry has been overlooked for decades now.

So, it should be given the same opportunities to the country’s film industry so that this overlooked sector can re-emerge again.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.

Sources of water

Pakistan has 3 basic reservoirs, specifically Mangla Dam reservoir, Tarbela Dam Reservoir and Chashma Barrage reservoir. A lot of tiny reservoirs like Warsak, Baran Dam Hub, Khanpur, Tanda, Rawal, Simly, Bakht Khan Hamal Lake, Mancher Lake, Keenjhar Lake and Chotiari Lake are also enclosed as tiny storage. The storage capability of those reservoirs is as shown on the read foil.

1. Tarbela Dam Reservoir

The world’s largest earth and rock crammed dam was designed at Tarbela on Stream Indus in 1976 with a gross capability of 11.62 MAF and a live storage capability of 9.68 MAF. With the passage of time, thanks to silting, 24.6% of the storage has been lost and currently, it has a live storage of 7.295 MAF.

2. Mangla Dam Reservoir

Mangla Reservoir has second major storage of Pakistan. It was built 1967 on Stream Jhelum with a gross capability of 5.882 MAF and live storage of 5.41 MAF. Once more thanks to siltation it has lost 13.2% of its storage and presently will store 4.636 MAF of water.

3. Chashma Barrage Reservoir

Chashma barrage is located on stream Indus and was inbuilt 1972 with a gross storage of 0.870 MAF and live storage of 0.717 MAF. It’s additionally reduced its storage capability by 39.3% and is left with a storage capability of 0.435 MAF.

MUHAMMAD USMAN,

Islamabad.

Problems in PPSC tests

The PPSC (Punjab Public Service Commission) is considered one of the prominent organisations for conducting recruitment tests in Punjab province. Since the PTI-led government came into power, it has spoiled the PPSC. Just a week ago, during the lecturer psychology BPS-17 test, a video got leaked and has been circulating on social media wherein some candidates are cheating using mobile phones, and the invigilators are assisting the candidates. On 21 December 2020, the result of Assistant Police got announced, many senior candidates were preparing for the PPSC tests for many years sure enough to clear the test. After the written test of the earlier mentioned post, they also matched the answers and confidence to obtain 80+ marks. As the result came out, there was no single senior candidate, new names were in the result list. The result just shocked the candidates. The unexpected results just underestimating the youth. The merit for every single post is falling 80+, and those candidates who have been preparing for the PPSC exams for many years are failing every single paper. There are some black sheep who entered the department and becoming an impediment to deserving candidates. Our honourable Prime Minister’s sole reason is to eradicate corruption, but corruption is exponentially surging. All the candidates request the concerned department to make the PPSC a reputed organisation and not let there be any dishonesty with the deserving candidates. The department must take stern action to wipe out such obnoxious activities.

WAQAS BHATTI,

Rahimyar Khan.

A request

Gate No. 16 Area 347 / 1.2 at Kot Lalu Railway Station is the gateway of two districts i.e Khairpur Mirs and Naushahro Feroze Sindh and connects the Mehran Highway of Shaheed Benazirabad. Recently, the road at this gate has been doubled, due to which traffic congestion has increased and this gate is on the main track of the railway crossing. When the railway train crosses, all traffic is stopped due to the closure of the crossing. A lot of time is wasted waiting for the train to cross. Emergency patients cannot reach the hospital in time and many lost their lives while waiting for the opening of the railway crossing. Therefore, we request to the Federal Minister of Pakistan Railways and the concerned authorities to double the said gate and build a bridge or underpass over it. This is the genuine demand of the people of this area. I hope the demand is considered on a priority basis.

DR ABDUL QADEER MEMON,

Naushahro Feroze.