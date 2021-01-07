Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-freed Zafar on Wednesday released the annual report of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the year 2020.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Sonia Ayoub, Dr Abdul Aziz and other doctors were also present. Prof Zafar claimed that Smart Management System has significantly increased efficiency and performance of the hospital. He praised healthcare providers for properly handling patients during the pandemic. He said that a total of 15, 08,397 patients visited emergency and outdoor department last year to whom all medical and diagnostic facilities were provided as per the government policy. He said that 70, 42, 73 patients were provided free diagnostic and treatment facilities at emergency.

He said that 6, 30, 79 different types of operations were performed and 5, 99, 40 patients were admitted to the hospital for treatment. He clarified that the availability of senior consultants in all departments of LGH, provision of modern medical equipment and clear monitoring system has increased the confidence of patients. He said that 103689 ultrasound, 4,402 gastro copy and 16, 03,630 lab tests were performed. Moreover, he said, 1,182 kidney stones were dissolved by radiation and 1, 90, 56 dialysis were done. He said that 41,591 CT Scans, 1,530 MRIs, 4, 49, 34 ECGs, 178 mammography, 558 angiography and more than 2,100 Fibro Scans were performed in the hospital.