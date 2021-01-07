Share:

LODHRAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Lodhran, Syed Qarar Hussain achieved strategic goals and specific targets in the previous year 2020. He maintained peace by tracing cases of kidnapping, murder, theft, armed robbery. DPO Lodhran also arranged open courts to redress the grievances of complainants. He said that Lodhran Police was always ready to serve justice and providing protection to people through community policing. In the year 2020 Lodhran Police traced 103 gangs and busted 308 gang members, recovered stolen articles worth 47.846900m rupees.

In operation against fugitives and wanted criminals, 2956 criminals were arrested.