Share:

Following last week’s tragedy in Machh city of Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kachhi and the District Police Officer (DPO) have been removed from their posts on the directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

As per details, Chief Minister Sardar Jam Kamal expressed indignation over the tragic incident in Machh and directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements across the province. Chief Secretary Balochistan has issued the notification for immediate removal of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi over negligence leading to the Machh tragedy. DC Kachhi has been directed to report to S&GAD immediately.

Scores of Hazara community members along with families and relatives of ten slain miners, who were killed in Machh on Sunday, continue their sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with dead bodies on the fifth consecutive day. The protesters have vowed that their demonstration will continue until Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrival, and dialogue will now only be held with the premier.