Peshawar - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at his office and discussed with him various matters related to narcotics control in the province.

Both the leaders agreed to have close liaison amongst the relevant federal and provincial agencies to effectively deal with the menace of drugs and it was decided to constitute a committee at provincial level with the aim to further strengthen coordination amongst the concerned federal and provincial entities and law enforcing agencies. Concerned federal and provincial authorities were also present on the occasion.

Terming drug addiction in the society as a serious issue, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government was going all-out to protect youth from this menace and was taking pragmatic steps to uproot the original sources of narcotics. He said that it was impossible for a single department or agency to eradicate the causes behind the use of narcotics. “All concerned departments, law enforce agencies and other segments of the society should make combined efforts under the integrated strategy in this regard,” he said.

The dignitaries urged the need for a massive awareness campaign to protect youth from the menace of drugs and agreed that opinion makers of the society including Ulema–e-Karaam and teachers would be engaged for the purpose.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said that his government was very much serious to control the use of narcotics in the province. Steps were underway to further strengthen the anti-narcotics department, he added. The Chief Minister said that his government was not only working to curb the menace of narcotics but was taking result-oriented measures for the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the province as well.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control lauded the initiatives being taken by the provincial government against narcotics and assured that the federal government would extend all-out support to the provincial government to strengthen its effort against narcotics.