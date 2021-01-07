Share:

On Thursday, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai joined the chorus of an increasing number of people imploring Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Quetta and share in the grief of the Hazara community, which is mourning the deaths of 10 coal miners that were butchered by terrorists five days ago.

The young Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Oxford graduate in her tweet said: "I am short of words to express my grief over the brutal killings of Hazara miners. This is not the first time that this has happened. But I hope it is the last." She said that the whole country is in mourning over the tragedy.

The prime minister, in his message that he tweeted four days after the incident, told the members of the Hazara community that he stands with them in their time of suffering and assured them he would visit "very soon", asking them in the meanwhile to bury their loved ones. Malala addressed PM in her tweet "I request that PM ImranKhanPTI meet with the victims' families as soon as possible."