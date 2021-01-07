Share:

FAISALABAD - A young man committed suicide over issue of di­vorce, in area of Millat Town police station. Police said on Wednesday, wife of Anjum Rauf (32) r/o Ghazi Abad Millat Road wanted divorce but he was not willing over it. After being dejected, Anjum committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

FOOD AUTHORITY SEALS 5 FOOD OUTLETS

PFA sealed five food outlets during inspection of different shops in DG Khan division. According to official sources, PFA teams inspected 95 food outlets in district Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.