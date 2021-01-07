Share:

rawalpindi-A man, accused of torturing wife and daughter to death in Awan Town, got himself admitted in a private hospital while impersonating COVID-19 positive apparently to save his skin from legal action, informed sources on Wednesday.

However, police have taken the accused identified as Mujahid Ali after filing First Information Report (FIR) under charges of 302/201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they added.

Earlier, police recovered dead bodies of wife Hina Ashfaq and one and half year old daughter Anaya from a house on report of father of deceased woman and shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, sources said.

According to contents of FIR, registered with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, Mian Muhammad Ashfaq, the resident of Faisalabad, his daughter namely Hina Ashfaq got married with a man Mujahid Ali some four years ago and the couple started living in house in Awan Town. He said the couple had a daughter Anaya.

The applicant told police he and his two daughters made several phone calls on Hina’s cell phone but found it switched off on which he travelled from Faisalabad to house of his daughter to know her health.

“I found people standing outside house of Mujahid Ali and my daughter and niece dead in a bedroom,” he alleged adding that the condition of two dead bodies was very bad as Mujahid killed them by placing them under severe torture. Mian Ashfaq appealed police to register case against Mujahid and to arrest him. Taking action, police filed case and started investigation.

When contacted, SHO PS SI Naseerabad Kamran Jamshed Kiani said the man allegedly tortured to death his wife and daughter over domestic issue. He said the accused went to a private hospital at Golra Morr where he got admitted by showing himself as coronavirus patient. Police have taken the accused into custody while further investigation was on, he said. “No doubt, Mujahid Ali was diagnosed with COVID-19 some months and his health was stable later but he is saving his skin this time under the garb of coronavirus,” SHO replied in response to a query.

He further said the accused stated before police that gas leakage in house led to the deaths of his wife and daughter. However, SHO said, the doctors and police investigators found several torture marks on bodies of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead in a private housing society in Shah Bagh area. The incident took place within limits of PS Kallar Syedan. Police shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital Raja Bazaar with help of Rescue 1122 for post-mortem where he was identified as Dr Sahadat Ullah. According to police, the man was shot dead over old enmity and the police are making efforts to trace out killer. FIR has also been lodged by police, he said.

In Mandra, a man was killed in road traffic accident and the Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital where he was identified as Muhammad Zaman (66).

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Muhammad Zaman was crossing road when a speeding carry van hit him. Resultantly, the man sustained fatal injuries and died, he said. Local police mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register and started investigation.