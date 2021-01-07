Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations yesterday called for United Nations’ immediate intervention against India’s impunity on Kashmir’s freedom and human rights activists to ensure their protection particularly Aasiya Andrabi.

In a statement issued here, President MAPIM Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hanid demanded dropping of “concocted charges” against Andrabi and her unconditional release.

“India must end all persecutions on Kashmir political dissenters and human rights activists and those apprehended without charges must be released,” Azmi said. Azmi’s statement was endorsed by Chairman MANAR Datuk Seri Syekh Ahmad Awang, Chairman SHURA Datuk Wira Syekh Abdul Ghani Samsudin, Chair Malaysia Women for Kashmir Datin Seri Ustazah Rosiah Saleh, Chair Malaysian Kashmir Youth Movement Mohammad Fadhil Yusni and Chair Association for Justice and Development Cambodia Jamal Abdul Nasir.

The Council called for investigation to identify Indian security officials responsible for the violent attacks on Kashmir civilians.

Demanding revocation of draconian laws intended to crush Kashmir political activists, the MAPIM demanded UN intervention to end torture and physical and mental abuses of Kashmiri human rights activists in Indian jails.

The body said India was reining its occupation troops on IIOJK and siege by more than 900,000 Indian troops was a clear violation of all international laws.