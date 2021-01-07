Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mira Sethi’s upcoming debut novel has already made it to the list of 2021’s most awaited books, compiled by Refinery29 and Vogue Magazine.Mira has occasionally been sharing glimpses of her special release on social media, much to the excitement of her fans and followers. According to the actor, “Most of the characters are young, but I’ve included two short stories in the novel that revolve around a female politician. I wonder where I got the inspiration for that?” She revealed that the book would be available for readers in Pakistan in May 2021.