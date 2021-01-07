Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Qalandars Director Aqib Javed has criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for consecutive pathetic performances of the national team especially against New Zealand.

Aqib said: “If the PCB doesn’t want to learn from their failures, Pakistan cricket standard will further decline and it will be too tough for the team to beat even minnows of cricketing world. I have never such a weak bowling and batting units of Pakistan team, which is being destroyed by non-qualified coaches.”

The former pacer said: “Removing Mickey Arthur as head coach was the wrong decision of the PCB, due to which the national team is still suffering. Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis don’t deserve to be coaches of national team rather they even don’t deserve to coach a school level team. For me, they are the main reason behind decline of Pakistan cricket.

“After removing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain, the management couldn’t find the best captain for the Test team. The standard is such a low that after Sarfaraz, the captaincy was handed over to Azhar Ali, then Babar Azam and now to Mohammad Rizwan. They are consistent in experimenting due to which the entire team is suffering and giving poor results. Similarly, first Inzamam-ul-Haq was made chief selector, then Misbah and now Mohammad Waseem. The PCB should take some bold decisions if they are serious to raise the declining standard of Pakistan team,” he added.