ISLAMABAD-The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works recommended the government for utilisation of 5 percent repair/maintenance allowance, deducted at source from the salaries of federal government employees on the repair/maintenance purpose of the federal government owned accommodations in order to avoid their further deterioration.

The 12th meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon.

During discussion the committee was informed by the Ministry of Housing and Works that 5 percent repair/maintenance allowance, deducted at source from the salaries of federal government employees was being collected by the Finance Division to the Ministry of Housing and Works on account of salaries of work charge employees of the Pak PWD, thus leading to non-repair/maintenance of the federal government owned accommodation. The committee recommended the Finance Division to look into the matter and ensure that repair/maintenance allowance be utilised on the said repair/maintenance purpose in order to avoid their further deterioration.

Regarding development schemes in the province of Sindh under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the committee was informed that all those projects due approval by the government was being undertaken.

The Committee noted that quoting layers on the existing roads/streets, without dismantling the earlier ones were leading to rising up the surface of the road/street than the existing buildings/houses thus causing concern amongst inhabitants of the area. The Committee therefore, directed the ministry to ensure that all such projects of roads/streets should be undertaken with due diligence and completed within the stipulated period of time.

On the briefing given by the Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) regarding Sectors G14/1, 2 & 3, and F-12 and G-12, the committee expressed satisfaction and directed the department to gear up the pace of work and ensure timely completion of all the projects as well as handing over the possessions to the allottees.

