ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed the NAB investigators to utilise all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be punished.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus here yesterday.

The meeting also reviewed under-trial cases in Accountability Courts of the country and decided that the Operations and Prosecution Divisions will jointly supervise and investigation officers and prosecutors in all regional bureaus of NAB would pursue the cases in coordination with law after collecting evidence, verified documents and in the light of witnesses’ statements.

It also stressed to improve the standard of conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and filling of references on the basis of solid evidence as per law. It was decided to impart courses for capacity building of investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them more to meet modern day requirements as per law.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of the forensic science laboratory so that the standard of inquiries and investigations could be further improved on a scientific basis.

The NAB Chairman directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to a logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of the Combined Investigation Team. Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of the chairman.

There are more than 1230 references under trial in different Accountability Courts of the country. NAB has recovered Rs714 billion from corrupt elements which are deposited in the national exchequer.

The Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases are pursued in an effective way and make possible efforts for recovery of looted money from corrupt events as per law and subsequently deposit in the national exchequer which is our national duty.

The NAB chairman said that the national watchdog is making sincere efforts in eradication of corruption. The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutes. The increase in receipt of complaints as compared to previous years shows enhanced confidence of people in the Bureau. He said NAB officers should utilise their energies on concluding investigations, inquiries on merit in a transparent way.

He said that NAB is a people friendly institute. He instructed that all the people visiting NAB should be dealt with respect and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General Operations, whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.