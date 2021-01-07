Share:

Peshawar - PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Wednesday held a joint meeting with the gems stone dealers in the province and CEO of International Brands Limited (IBL) at the Governor House and discussed in detail huge potential of investment in gems stone industry and to promote the gems stone availability in the province as per international standard market value.

The participants of the meeting said that despite having huge potential in production of gems stone, Pakistan was unknown in the global market due to unavailability of internationally recognised certification and authentication of the raw material, cutting and polishing of the gem stones. They agreed upon urgent establishing of world standard testing, cutting and polishing laboratory in Pakistan that would likely to increase the quantity and quality of gems stones in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The IBL has shown interest in establishing such laboratory in Pakistan in collaboration with HRD Antwrep Belgium which is globally recognised for certification and authentication of gems and jewellery.

The meeting was informed that currently 95% treasure of colour stone from Pakistan was smuggled to other countries as rough stones as low as USD 10/caret which was in international market available from US$ 2000 to 5000/Caret after being processed and this was all because of non-recognition of Pakistan’s gems stones authentication and certification.

Governor Shah Farman, welcoming the proposal for establishing gems stone testing, cutting, polishing laboratory in Pakistan, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was rich in precious gems stone but unfortunately this industry could not become part of Pakistan economy due to its non-certification and non-authentication.

He said that he was interested in recognition of Pakistan gems stone in global market because that would not only bring economic prosperity but would also uplift the standard of gems stone dealers in entire country.

Besides other participants, Trade Commissioner of Embassy of Belgium Abid Hussain and representative of PM Task Force on Gem Stones also attended the meeting.