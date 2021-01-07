Share:

Today, when year 2021 is just a week old, I shall reflect on some issues related to New Year’s resolutions, some quite simple and prosaic, and others bigger, concerning the more fundamental issues of moral and ethical behaviour. Even then, it turns out that those issues, in the end, become everyday issues rather than lofty and intellectual ones.

When a new calendar year begins, it is common for many people all over the world to summarise last year and set targets for the New Year. We may call the new plans for resolutions. For example, typically, a smoker may decide that now is the time to stop. If we exercise too little and gain weight recently, we may set targets for improving all that, go for a brisk walk every day, eat healthier, and so on. However, sometimes, the resolutions become more conversational than actions. I think that if we take action in groups, we are more likely to stay the course and reach results. If it is about physical exercise, we may discover that we human beings easily develop habits, and soon, a walk every day is not a burden but a pleasure.

We don’t have to make the changes when the new calendar year begins, but can obviously choose other times. Many Muslims will say that Ramadan, ending with Eid-ul-Fitr, and Muharram, the Muslim New Year, would be perfect times for resolutions and begin implementation of improving ourselves. This year, the first of Muharram falls on Saturday 9 August, at sunset. Thus, we have a good half year to plan! But if we want to start at Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, we only have until Sunday 21 March.

There are a myriad of things we can put on a list of resolutions. Above, I have just mentioned a few that are commonly spoken about. In this article, let me draw attention to some more fundamental aspects of high standards of moral and ethical human behaviour, notably that we behave responsibly towards each other, that we are principled, honest and understanding, but not judgemental. I would like to refer to a prominent Danish philosopher and theologian, K.E. Løgstrup (1905-1981), who is considered one of the most influential Nordic thinkers in the last century on issues regarding the ‘ethical demand’, working with his German-born wife, Rosemarie Løgstrup, who also translated many of his works into German. They met at the University of Freiburg and he had already spent time at many leading university milieus, gaining a broad European understanding of contemporary philosophical issues. Although Løgstrup was not only a philosopher, but also a theologian, he did not claim that religion and faith should be used as a basis for moral and ethical behaviour. He thought that would limit universality of moral and ethical foundations as they go across religions. Yet, religion may be used to strengthen the foundations, but not rank people and thinking based on religious affiliation. Professor Løgstrup was an active member of the liberal (anti-pietist) movement within the Church of Denmark, and he was heavily influenced by the existentialist thinking of Søren Kirkegaard (1813-1855), often seen as one of the great philosophers in Denmark and beyond; he was also a social critic and poet.

There is a famous statement from Løgstrup’s works that has had deep impact. He said that if we do indeed behave responsibly towards each other, as we must, we should realise that “None of us can come close to another person without holding some of the person’s life in our hands”. This regards our relationship with another person, and his or her relationship with us. It is an imperative that we must be responsible in our relationships, not superficial, casual, and selfish. We must not be instrumentalist and self-serving. Again, this goes both ways in a relationship, or in the many relationships that we all have in the family, with friends, colleagues and others that we meet and deal with on our life’s journey; and it relates to structural relations. Parents and teachers know how important the small things are when dealing with children, how sensitive they are, and also, how clear understanding children often have of what is fair and right, of what is responsible behaviour.

In Norway, a little survey was some years ago implemented in some kindergartens and lower grades of primary schools; the pupils were asked to write a short list of the most important things in our daily behaviour to each other. They made a kind of ‘Children’s Constitution’. Without knowing it, the children in many ways concretised Løgstrup’s principles about moral and ethical responsibility.

The three most important things that the children listed were these: We should say kind words to each other. Big children should help small children. We should look after the earth with all its people, animals, birds, flowers, and trees.

The first point is essential for all children and adults. If we are kind to each other, and say kind words, we will also hear kind words, and through that, we will become more confident and learn to show concern for each other. The second statement, that big children should help small children, is telling us that we should protect each other at home, in the neighbourhood, at school, and so on. I am sure the children were thinking about mobbing, among other things. In a broader context, we could also say that people who are rich should share with those who are poor, and that rich countries should help poor countries. The last section in the Children’s Constitution show that children not only express their own opinions, but that they also listen to what adults say and prioritise. At an early age, children realise what parents and teachers think is important, and they want to do what is right and good. Soon, children internalise the priorities of the adults.

I have referred to top philosophers and thinkers in my article, and I have mentioned some children’s thoughts—as I try to reflect on my own New Year’s resolutions. A few years ago, Norway’s head of state, King Harald V, did the same in his New Year’s speech to the nation. Løgstrup’s and the Children’s Constitution are as important as ever—in the midst of the corona pandemic, at a time of growing poverty for the many and growing riches for the few, at a time when competition to succeed is more ruthless than ever, at a time when we are in the eleventh hour if we shall succeed in reducing pollution and global warming, and much more. Also, now as at all times, we should also see the myriads of possibilities and opportunities. We must work together and learn to do the right things. We expect nothing less than good advice from philosophers, theologians and politicians, but we often forget to listen to ordinary people, even children, who will have to implement future change. It is my New Year’s resolution to be more humble and open-minded, and learn to do what is most important and good for all.