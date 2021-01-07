Share:

Madrid-An 89-year-old woman died and another 18 pensioners were hospitalised, some with severe burns, after a fire ripped through an elderly care residence in Spain, rescuers said Wednesday.

The blaze began late on Tuesday at the care home in the southern city of Seville, with some 170 police, medics and rescuers involved in the operation in which another 78 residents had to be rehoused, the emergency services said in a statement.

“An 89-year-old woman died as a result of the fire... and 18 people were taken to different hospitals in the city”, they said Of those, five were in serious condition after being badly burnt. Firefighters believe the fire may have begun on the second floor with the smoke pouring onto the floor above, which “complicated efforts to put out the blaze and to rescue those inside,” they said.

More than 80 local and national police were at the scene, working to try and evacuate residents via the emergency staircases in close to freezing temperatures.