Peshawar - A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s Standing Committee on Health Department held at Provincial Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by MPA Rabia Basri and attended by MPAs Liaqat Ali, Pir Musawir, Waqar Ahmad and Rehana Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Secretary Health and other high-ups of the Health Department, hospitals heads and officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat. The participants were briefed on the functions and performance of some major hospitals of Peshawar including Molvi Jee Maternity Hospital, Children Hospital Old Haji Camp and Nasirullah Babar Hospital. The committee members put forth certain recommendations to enhance efficiency of the hospitals, besides suggested legislation for improving the public health all over the province.