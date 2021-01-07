Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred as terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohamand district, media wing of the military said on Wednesday.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across the international border on a military post in Mohamand district. Pakistan’s troops responded promptly.

During the exchange of fire, FC soldier Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat, received bullet injury and embraced martyrdom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.