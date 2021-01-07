Share:

On Thursday, Pakistan has conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

In his tweet, the DG ISPR said that the Fatah-1 is capable of delivering a conventional Warhead up to a range of 140 km. The Weapon System will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, he said.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and COAS have also praised the participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test, he added.