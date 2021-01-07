Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan s commitment to bolster economic relations with the African countries.

On Thursday, he was talking to the envoys of different African countries who called on him in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister noted that there are huge opportunities of expanding trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Africa in different fields including agriculture, health technology and religious tourism. Pakistan is not only upgrading its missions in the African countries but has also decided to open new missions, he added.

The Foreign Minister said our diplomats in the African countries have also been directed to devote all their energies for promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations. The Foreign Minister invited the African investors to come to Pakistan and see for themselves the business opportunities in the country.