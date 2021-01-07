Share:

“It should, it seems to me, be our pleasure and duty to make those people free, and let them deal with their own domestic questions in their own way. And so I am an anti-imperialist. I am opposed to having the eagle put its talons on any other land.”

Samuel Langhorne Clemens was born on November 30, 1835. He is better known by his pen name Mark Twain. Twain was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, journalist, lecturer and a staunch anti-imperialist. His written works, especially his travel narratives, The Innocents Abroad, Roughing It and Life on the Mississippi earned him international fame. Similarly, his adventure stories of boyhood, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, are read with great joy even today.

However, Twain the polemicist was greatly sanitized after death. His sharp essays against antisemitism and imperialism would often be excluded from Twain’s anthologies. The reason for the exclusion of these works was to not hurt the sentiments of white folks. It is also true that some of Twain’s best work during his late years was not fiction but polemical essays in which his earnestness was not in doubt. For instance Concerning the Jews, To the Man Sitting in Darkness, The United States of Lyncherdom and a pamphlet on the brutal and exploitative Belgian rule in the Congo under Leopold II, King Leopold’s Soliloquy show his alertness to the social, political and economical injustices that were happening without disturbing anyone’s peace of mind.