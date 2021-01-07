Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that apparently the Punjab government was not serious in conducting the local government elections in the province.

Showing annoyance over the failure of the Punjab govt to provide dates for the upcoming LG elections in the province, the commission further said that they can no more tolerate delay in holding by elections in the country as the commission had already done measures for the LG elections keeping in view the covid-19 SOPs. The Secretary Local Government while briefing the meeting of the commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Raja Sikandar Sultan, said that due to the recommendions of the NCOC to Punjab govt to postpone the LG elections amid Covid19 they were yet to make final decision about the dates for LG elections.

The Commission further initially directed the Punjab govt to publish names of village and neighbourhood councils until January 10, but following request of the Secartary Local Govt the commission give them time of 15 days for publishing the names of Village and neighborhood councils.

The commission also directed the scrutiny committee in PTI foreign finding case to work three days a week and finalise the scrutiny as soon as possible.