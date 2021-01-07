Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Munira Yamin Satti on Thursday has lost her life due to coronavirus.

According to details, the MPA was under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 50 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 495,075. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,511.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,482 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,964,337 coronavirus tests and 40,509 in the last 24 hours. 450,515 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,251 patients are in critical condition.