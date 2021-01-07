Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said the PDM is moving from pillar to post for an NRO but they will never get it as long as the PM Imran Khan is there. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM asserted that opposition’s campaign is directionless as protection of self-interest was their lone agenda.

The people will not be deceived by unscrupulous elements as the economy has been put on the right track, he added. The CM expressed the satisfaction that the economy was recovering despite the corona attack adding that people need development and prosperity.

The 220 million people of Pakistan have already shown their disinterest towards futile agitation and they will not allow anybody to hinder the composite development process, he further said.

Takes notice of murder of two sisters in Kahana

Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG Police about kidnap-cum-murder of two sisters in Kahana and directed to provide justice to the bereaved family at every cost. The perpetrators of the crime deserve exemplary punishment and strict legal action be initiated against the criminals, he added. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two nominated accused.

Condoles death of two

children in Peshawar

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two children due to the blast of a hand-grenade at Kohat Road area of Peshawar and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

Condoles loss of lives

due to gas leakage

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to gas leakage in Mansehra and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The government fully shares the grief of the heirs, he added.