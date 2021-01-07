Share:

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that defeated elements are conspiring against Prime Minister Imran Khan since he came into power but public has rejected their negative propaganda.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan will continue to progress under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and every hurdle in the way of change will be removed.

Country is moving ahead with sustainable development under PTI and numerous steps have been taken for the welfare of the people in the past 2.5 years, he added.

He further said that public is with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and propaganda of political opponents will always fail.