LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has recovered from corona disease as he was tested negative on Wednesday, according to an official handout. The Chief Minister has also thanked the people for their prayers as he regained health with the blessings of Almighty Allah. “I continuously issued necessary instructions through the Principal Secretary during self-isolation. After the recovery, I will continue to serve the people with revived passion and commitment”, he added. Usman Buzdar said that corona was a fatal disease; therefore, the people should wear facemasks and adopt necessary precautions to remain safe from this disease. Also, commenting on the Chief Minister’s health, Dr Firdous said that Usman Buzdar’s health was better than before and he was performing all his official assignments in isolation from home.

She wished and prayed for the speedy recovery of the CM.

In a statement, she advised the media to avoid speculations as the corona test of CM Usman Buzdar has been conducted on Wednesday.

The CM is already performing important matters in self-isolation and will continue to serve the masses with renewed passion after complete recovery. The CM is also thankful to the people for their prayers, she added.