LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Infor-mation Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the real change has taken place in Punjab as the government has broken the nexus between la-bour inspectors’ and factory owners.

“Now all the affairs of the labour department are being run in a transparent manner by shift-ing them to automation” she said while ad-dressing a joint Press conference flanked by Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Re-source Ansar Majeed Khan at Punjab Social Se-curity Head Office here on Wednesday.

She alleged that the previous government kept the children of labourers away from education so that they could continue their looting and plundering.

“The labour department by providing education to the children of labourers is giving practical shape to the Prime Minister’s vision of “Do Na-hi Eik Pakistan”., she added.

Dr Firdous maintained that educated children of labour was a threat to those who were in power for generations. The Prime Minister Im-ran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Budar were truly patriotic and determined to resolve the problems of common people, she added. Firdous said the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister had no business interests ,therefore, they were fighting against sugar mafia, flour mafia, land grabbers and hoarders and deter-mined to eradicate those elements that sapped the blood of people.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that Shehbaz Sharif quoted the verses of the late poet Habib Jalib “Main Nahi Janta, Main Nahi Manta” in response to every question asked by the NAB. She said that the resigna-tions of the opposition members were just a sham and political drama of PDM. Answering another question, the Special Assis-tant said that the government was determined to safeguard the rights of journalists. She said that the government would bridge the gap be-tween employers and employees of media houses and determined to resolve their issues.

Dr Firdous said that a few people were not in favour of wage awards in previous regime but the present government was determined to award due rights to the media workers.

She said the incumbent government made all the outstanding payments to the media houses for advertisements by the former government. She said that the land grabbed by the cronies of “Showbaz Sharif” in B-Block of the journalist society would be retrieved soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Majeed Khan said that the credit for establishing the Workers Welfare Fund in the province goes to the PTI government. He said that the Punjab Assembly passed Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 where-as Workers’ Participation Amendment Ordi-nance had been promulgated in 2020 to collect funds for the labourers at the provincial level. Now the government would manage the grants and scholarships of labourers families, she add-ed. He said that the labour department was moving towards a complete automation sys-tem, 92 per cent business establishments sub-mitted their contribution through an online system. The department had completed the work on E-cards program, from the next month they would be issued to the labourers.

Later, addressing the Kashmir Conference at the Governor House, the Special Assistant said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and an important pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy. She said that Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its polit-ical, diplomatic and moral support to the peo-ple of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for realiza-tion of their inalienable right to self-determination. Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir is-sue at every international forum but silence of the international community on atrocities committed by the Indian Army on Kashmiris was a question mark. Every individual had to play its role to project and promote the Kash-mir cause at all levels, she added.