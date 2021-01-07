Share:

ISLAMABAD-Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that late Qazi Hussain Ahmad’s struggle and services for social justice and national integration in the country depicts his patriotism.

He said that his commitment level to achieve his goals was unforgettable. The speaker expressed these views while chairing a ceremony commemorating the 8th death anniversary of late Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami held in Islamabad.

The speaker said that he had been attached with Qazi Hussain Ahmed personally and had great respect and admiration for him. He said that Qazi Sahib had charismatic personality. Sharing his experience with late Qazi Hussain Ahmed the speaker said that he was committed to his cause and believed in devoting his life for the betterment of downtrodden. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan haD always been respectful to the immaculate personality of Qazi Hussain Ahmed. He prayed that may Allah Almighty bless his soul with all his blessings.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan was facing diverse socio-economic issues which needed unity across the political parties. He said that struggle and commitment of late Qazi Hussain Ahmed should be followed in letter and spirit for development of the country. He said that his selfless political attitude was remarkable. Asad Qaiser said that being speaker of KP and Speaker National Assembly he always strived hard to implement islamic welfare concepts.

Asif Luqman Qazi, son of Qazi Hussain Ahmed, addressing the ceremony especially thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser for participating in his death ceremony. He said that his father led purposeful life and he always remained sincere and devoted to his goal of bringing Islamic revolution in the country.

He said that dialogue was imperative for progress and development of the country Abdul Rasheed Member Azad Jammu & Kashmir Assembly remembered great services of Qazi Hussain Ahmed and remarked about the struggle of late Qazi Hussain Ahmad for his efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at every international level.

He mentioned that he lead life of simplicity and struggle. Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Mian Muhammad Aslam remarked that Qazi Hussain Ahmed was a revolution in himself. He expressed that his contribution to bring national unity has always been remarkable as Pakistan could never forget his services. Zafar Bakhtawari member Jamat e Islami also mentioned about Qazi Hussain Ahmed struggle to unite Muslim Ummah countries.