Shakespeare said, "Some people are born great and some people make themselves great by their deeds." It would not be wrong to say this for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Professor Stanley, author of Jinnah of Pakistan, writes, "There are very few people who change the course of history and even fewer are those who change the map of the world and there is someone who can establish a new state." Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a person who performed all three deeds at the same time. Quaid-e-Azam had a charming personality. Not only Muslims and Hindus of the subcontinent but also the British could not help being impressed by his personality.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a role model for our benefactors and the nation. The living nations do not forget their benefactors. Not only do they always remember him, but they also follow his principles. Quaid-e-Azam was an important figure in any standard of living, his multi-faceted personality achieved many successes in many walks of life.

Of course, there were many characters in the history of the subcontinent who performed many feats. Quaid-e-Azam, a great legislator of the subcontinent, an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, a constitutionalist, a prominent parliamentary leader, a top politician, an invincible freedom fighter, a dynamic Muslim leader, a shining example of political strategy.

And he was one of the foremost leaders of the great nation-builders of his time. His legal credentials are recognized not only by legislators but also by the people from other walks of life.

In a program on the British Broadcasting Corporation, Sir Stafford Corpus, talking about the Quaid-e-Azam, said: One of the lawyers was a very capable lawyer and a great legislator. "In his letters to Lord Burkinhead, Mahatma Gandhi praised the Quaid-e-Azam and said," Mr. Jinnah and Sartaj Bahadur Sapro are the two smartest lawyers in India."

The behavior of Quaid-e-Azam's magical personality is a telling proof of constitutionalism, the recognition of which comes to us from all these references. He discussed Pakistan's struggle in various ways and proved that peaceful constitutional struggle is the best and right path.

The universal personality of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah deserves to be interpreted as a beacon of light in history.

Is. His struggle and principles have changed the course of history. Determination, perseverance and courage were among his attributes, which made him so strong that the greatest superpower of the time was forced to retreat from its stubbornness.

Quaid-i-Azam's enthusiastic leadership instilled a sense of Islamic ideological state in the Muslims of the subcontinent in such a way that no one could stand in front of their arguments. Just take a look at the windows of the past, by following which Quaid-e-Azam spent his life.

The basic philosophy and beliefs of the way of life he adopted were well understood. His beliefs were solid, he was not convinced of the priorities of the moment, which gave him the right form of life. He was very smart, alert and principled. He understood that being a Muslim, one could not maintain a relationship with both truth and falsehood.

Some of his leading sayings that will be a beacon for Pakistan and Pakistanis for the rest of the world. The founders of Pakistan are capable of being written in golden letters, but today I am presenting to you eight of his selected sayings. As a nation, we must believe that every word of our leader has the status of a command for us and by following his words and following the path shown by him, we can achieve the goal of a stable and stable state.

We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens and equal citizens of one State.(Presidential Address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August, 1947.)

As you know, history shows that in England conditions, some time ago, were much worse than those prevailing in India today. The Roman Catholics and the Protestants persecuted each other. Even now there are some States in existence where there are discriminations made and bars imposed against a particular class. Thank God, we are not starting in those days. We are starting in the days when there is no discrimination, no distinction between one community and another, no discrimination between one caste or creed and another. We are starting with this fundamental principle that we are all citizens and equal citizens of one State. (Presidential Address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August, 1947.)

The great majority of us are Muslims. We follow the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed (may peace be upon him). We are members of the brotherhood of Islam in which all are equal in rights, dignity and self-respect. Consequently, we have a special and a very deep sense of unity. But make no mistake: Pakistan is not a theocracy or anything like it.

(Broadcast talk to the people of Australia recorded on 19th February, 1948.)

We are now all Pakistanis--not Baluchis, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on--and as Pakistanis we must feet behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else.

(Reply to the Civic Address presented by the Quetta Municipality on 15th June, 1948.)

You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed --that has nothing to do with the business of the State.

(Presidential Address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August, 1947.)