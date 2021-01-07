Share:

KPL joins hands with Muslim Hands for players’ development programme

ISLAMABAD (APP): Kashmir Premier League and Muslim Hands Pakistan (MHP) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a players’ development programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “We understand that health and education are very important sectors but along with that, you can’t ignore the sports’ sector. Actually, these three [sectors] are interlinked,” President of KPL Arif Malik said at the MoU signing ceremony here. “It has been decided to pick up five players from each district. We’ll support these players and provide them the best training,” he added. According to Arif players from AJK would get an opportunity to play with senior players, which would help them learn and improve their skills. Syed Javed Gilani of MHP said that the use of modern techniques and methodology was necessary to polish the talent of players. “Our goal is to bring in new talent to the fore. We’ll help KPL in its efforts to provide opportunities to the potential AJK players.” Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Ali, who had been tasked to identify talented players said: “We will try to hold trials in a transparent manner. There will be no favouritism and the selection will be made purely on merit.” Commenting on Pakistan’s 2-0 loss to New Zealand in the Test series, he said the Kiwis were a tough side in their home condition. However, he said Pakistan coaches needed the vision to enable players to perform in all conditions. “Pakistan has highly talented players. They’ve great skills but the selection of players should always be right to achieve the desired results. “The absence of Babar Azam is also one of the reasons of Pakistan team’s defeat in the series,” he added.

CAA, XpertDigi, Jazz emerged victorious

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), XpertDigi and Jazz won the Corporate Challenge Cup round matches played here. In the first match at Ittefaq ground, CAA defeated DPS by 30 runs. CAA scored 172-10 with Ahsan Ullah hitting brilliant 62 and Mudassar Khan 56 while M Jawad grabbed 4 wickets. In reply, DPS could score 142-8 wuith Ali Arham scoring 40 and Saifur Rehman picking up three wickets. Ahsan Ullah was named player of the match. In the second match, XpertDigi defeated IPC by 3 wickets. IPC piled up 113 runs with Zahidul Hassan slamming 39 and Hamad Aziz bagging 4 wickets. Jazz chased the target losing 7 wickets with Muslim Raza making 41 and Zahidul Hasan claiming 4 wickets. Hamad Aziz was declared player of the match. At Model Town Greens ground, Jazz defeated AMT by 5 wickets. AMT scored 147-7 with Qaiser Nawaz smashing 42 and Fawad Saif taking 2 wickets and in reply, Jazz achieved the target losing 5 wickets. Jahanzaib Mehmood smashed unbeaten 46 and Saad Najam took 3 wickets. Jahanzaib was named man of the match.