KARACHI - Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Sindh Governor House. They, on the occasion, discussed the revival of Pakistan Railways and other matters of the mutual interests. The development of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) on modern lines and the progress of the ML-1 project also came under discussion. Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that the federal government was ensuring reforms in the national institutions. Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that all steps would be taken for the revival of the Pakistan Railways.

Swati for transforming Railways into profitable organisation

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that all available resources would be fully utilised to overcome losses and transforming the Railways into a profitable organisation.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Divisional Superintendent office Karachi, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways, Nisar Ahmad Memon, Additional General Manager (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Project Director RBOD Riaz Laghari and all the divisional officers of Karachi division.

The minister was given a comprehensive presentation by the Divisional Superintendent Karachi regarding the division’s performance with special focus on freight service and revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was briefed in detail, regarding the ongoing court cases especially of encroachments and relevant matters.

“Railways retains such an unlimited potential that if utilised properly, can usher a new era of nation’s economic prosperity and vitality” remarked the Railways Minister while emphasising upon the officers for showing relentless devotion to their duties. The minister urged for further betterment in punctuality of the passenger trains that would dynamically improve the public perception of Pakistan Railways.

“Fiscal targets be the central objective of all the officers and their efforts can accomplish the task,” stated the minister.