ISLAMABAD-As the snow accumulates over the mountains, it’s the perfect time to get your skis and snowboards out and race to the finish line at the first Red Bull Homerun in Pakistan. Red Bull is all set to bring the largest winter sports event – Red Bull Homerun – in Pakistan. The inaugural event will be Red Bull’s first event of the year 2021 and is to be held on February 13 at Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The event is being held in collaboration with KPK Culture and Tourism Authority and Malam Jabba Ski Resort to promote winter sports in Pakistan. Pakistan, for the first time, will join 14 countries that will be doing Homerun in 2021. The event’s registrations will be open from January 5, 2021, and will remain open till the event date on February 13, 2021. The concept of Red Bull Homerun, a unique ski and snowboard event, is simple. From the top of a snowy mountain, participants sprint for their skis and snowboards, clip in, and then race down a marked course to the finish line.Red Bull Homerun’s inaugural event at Malam Jabba Aki Resort will be open for all. Not matter you are a local skiing lover, a professional ski and snowboard athlete, or a tourist winter sports fan, all you have to do is get yourself registered and arrive at the venue. The participants will get a chance to win five different titles in ski and snowboard events.

The Fastest Women on Board, Fastest Men on Board, Fastest Women on Ski, Fastest Men on Ski, and a unique prize to watch out for will be for the ‘Best Costume’.

The participants can create a unique costume as they can to stand out among the thousands of participants.The race will be on slope where the participants will be going through 100-150m sprint before the starting point and the finishing line is from 2 km - up to 6 km away that will take around 4-7 minutes to complete the race. The participants will be divided into badges, according to their age group and gender.