ATTOCK- Revolutionary steps have been taken in Punjab Revenue Department to facilitate farmers and other people, to root out corruption and to enhance revenue collection. Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while talking to this journalist. Provincial Minister while giving details of the achievements and steps taken said that during the last two years, 115 computerised land record centres and 20 mobile centres have been set up while 23 commercial banks have been given access to digital land record for the facilitation of farmers and an agreement has been signed between Punjab Revenue Department and the FBR regarding sharing of data and e-stamping has been introduced which has resulted in 80 per cent increase in income of the department. He said that during the financial year 2018-19, Rs76 billion had been recovered under agriculture income tax while 140,000 acre land worth Rs1,000 billion had been retrieved from the land mafia and said that reforms have been introduced in stamp papers license, e-stamping rules and agriculture tax and many other reforms had been introduced. The provincial minister while talking about future projects said that special counters would be set up in our embassies working in USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for getting online documents of their properties.