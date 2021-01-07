Share:

According to sources, special assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gohar has resigned.

Tabish Gohar was appointed as SAPM on October 1, 2020. He had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years.

He stepped down as director, chief executive officer and chairman of KE’s board in 2015

According to website of the power supply company, under Gohar’s leadership, the company made significant progress in key operational and financial indicators and generated a profit for the first time in 17 years in 2012."