Recently I just finished watching a local Urdu drama called ‘ranjha ranjha kerdi’. It is a must watch for many reasons but why I choose to make a reference to it is in regards to one of the main themes of this drama. It shows a waste-picking girl and her journey of shame around this job and how she aspires for dignity even at the expense of marrying a mentally challenged man.

Honestly speaking, it was the first time that it hit me what waste pickers feel towards this job and how they think society sees them. Every day we see these big yellow trucks come in our street to pick garbage from our homes. Their clothes are dirty and an unbearable odour comes from these open trucks; and as they wheel away, leaving our homes clean, I am sure many of us feel light and relieved.

This drama shows how this girl dreamt of being allowed to work in the kitchen and it shook me to the core that such a simple thing can be a dream for someone. For her, it meant acceptance because most of us wouldn’t share our daily utensils with these waste pickers.

When we talk about the dignity of labour and respecting all professions do we include this too? Or do we cover our noses or stop breathing when we talk to them? But the thing is, when was the last time any of us stopped to greet them; to thank them for doing one of the hardest or perhaps the hardest jobs of all?

I also wonder why our government cannot follow other countries’ systems of collecting waste management. For starters, leaving open garbage in bins for these waste collectors to collect should be a big ‘no’. There should be a rule implemented that all garbage should be in sealed bags.

For example, in the US each house has a big garbage holder, which has sealed garbage bags. Uniformed men in clean clothes would come and dump the bags in the truck and take it away.

Just this simple thing of not keeping open bins can make this work half difficult. If garbage is sealed, it can reduce pollution too but most importantly it would positively affect the psyche of our garbage collectors. Another thing that can be done is that when we throw garbage, we separate the perishable waste from other items in the house like old and used stuff.

Many times, I have seen these garbage collectors sorting through this garbage for items that they can recycle and sell. How about helping them by doing the sorting ourselves and letting them know so they don’t go through dirty garbage?

Empathy, dear human beings, is not limited to listening to your best friend’s troubles over a cup of coffee in a posh coffee place. It should not discriminate between class, gender or status of society.

Let’s start respecting our garbage collectors and support and make this work easier for them. I invite you all to greet them the next time you see them. A simple hello that we take for granted might make their day. Offering food or a drink in a dignified way might lessen their own shame of what they are forced to do. How about giving those who come in our street regularly a monthly ration of toiletries and a pair of new clothes once in a while?

Let’s embrace them and add them to our circle of life. I choose to start doing all this from today. Will you?