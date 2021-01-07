Share:

MULTAN - At least three people including a woman were killed, with two children received serious injuries after a car collided head-on with troller on M5 motorway passing through Jalalpur Pirwalla, rescuer informed on Wednesday.

The unfortunate family was holding its journey from Lahore to Karachi fell prey to fatal accident early in the morning. Reason of accident was yet to be ascertained. Deceased persons identified as Awais Butt s/o Basheer Butt, 35, Ahmad s/o Abdullah, 22 and Kiran w/o Awais Butt 34 years of age. DSP motorway Faisal Faraz reached on the spot soon after getting information of the accident. Dead bodies with injured persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital Multan here. Police has started further investigation.

2 commercial

centres sealed

For violating SOPs

District administration sealed two commercial centres during crackdown over violation of corona and dengue SOPs here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the mall of Cantt and China Town at Abdali Road were sealed as Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) were being ignored completely. The indoor activities were underway at the centres as no water drainage arrangements were made there to avert from dengue virus. The raid was carried out under supervision of Assistant Commissioner city Abida Fareed. Health officials were also present on the occasion.

kiln owner booked

The district administration continued crackdown against the practice of running brick kilns on old technology which caused heavy pollution and lodged case against an owner here. Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak had directed Assistant Commissioners to launch action against those brick kilns which were still using age old technology banned by the government instead of adopting the zig-zag technology. Assistant Commissioner City, Abida Fareed paid visits to various areas alongwith Deputy Director environment Zafar Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The kilns situated along Raam Kali, Labar Morr and Dunyapur Road showed compliance and earlier shifted to the recommended technology.

However, FIR was lodged over non-compliance against the owner of a brick kiln at Gulzar chowk Makhdoom Rasheed area. According to official survey report as many as 20 brick kilns have shifted to zig-zag technology so far, while rest of the kilns were in the process of switching over.