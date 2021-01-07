Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senior members from treasury benches yesterday discussed with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser possibilities of calling the National Assembly session despite threats of en-masse resignation and no-confidence motion against prime minister from the opposition.

The senior members from government benches discussed in length the strategy for completing mandatory days (130 days) in the current parliamentary years. As, the National Assembly session has not been summoned for last two months due to second wave of Coronavirus [COVID-19].

Federal ministers, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs in the meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser expressed their resolve that all political parties present in the parliament should play their positive role to get the nation out of the difficult situation.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall political and economic situation of the country including important parliamentary issues. The meeting also considered convening of the session of the National Assembly during the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and consultation with the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the role of Parliament as a public representative is very important for providing relief to the people. He said that this was the time for us to use all possible resources to implement the promises made to the people. He said that all the political parties present in the parliament should play their positive role to get the nation out of the difficult situation.

The Speaker said that the second wave of COVID19 is very dangerous and the government along with other political parties needs the cooperation of the people to fight it. He commended the role of the parliament during the first wave of COVID19.

He said that a final decision would be taken on convening the session of the National Assembly. He said that a joint strategy should be formulated after consultation with the opposition parties to take the legislative process forward? He said that completing the days of the National Assembly session given in the parliamentary calendar is a constitutional requirement and its implementation is the responsibility of Parliament.

The Federal Ministers, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs and Chief Whip shared their views on the overall political situation in the country, including the conduct of parliamentary affairs. The Speaker said that in spite of the COVID19 situation in the country, the Government has met the expectations of the people. He said that the country was moving in the right direction economically and the economic crisis would be overcome soon.

He said that the people had deep expectations with Parliament and the government was taking steps on priority basis to meet them. He said that a joint strategy for convening the session of the National Assembly would be made after consultation with other political parties. He said that the people have elected the government and opposition through their valuable votes and sent them to the parliament. He said that the opposition needs to play an active role through the parliament for full representation of the people.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheeruddin Babar.