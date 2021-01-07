Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday issued the schedule of admissions for government medical and dental colleges in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to UHS spokesperson, online applications will be taken for admissions in 20 government medical and dental colleges in Punjab. The portal for online applications will be operational from January 11 and the last date for submission of applications will be January 22. The provisional merit list of medical and dental colleges will be released on February 5 while the final merit list will be uploaded on UHS website on February 8.

The first college-wise selection list of government medical and dental colleges of Punjab will be released on February 11 and classes will start from March 1.

According to the UHS spokesperson, candidates with 65 per cent marks in FSc and 60 per cent marks in the entrance test will be eligible to apply. Merit will be determined by adding10 per cent marks in Matriculation, 40 per cent marks in Intermediate and 50 per cent marks in the entrance test. Candidates with more than 85 per cent cumulative score will be eligible to apply on open merit seats.

This year, candidates will be able to give preference for all medical and dental colleges and their choice will not be restricted to only three colleges as was mandated last year.

For AJK, only first-class state subjects and refugees of 1947 and 1989 will be eligible to apply for admission in public sector medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and seats reserved for Kashmiris in public sector medical and dental colleges of Pakistan.