The promise of a Biden administration, with its commitment to restoring the Iran nuclear deal, should have served as an opportunity for Iran to normalise relations and hope for the removal of sanctions against its starved economy. Unfortunately, it seems that old wounds are a little harder to forgive; the tumultuous times of the Trump administration has created a trust deficit that will be difficult to overcome. Iran appears to be taking advantage of the chaos in the Trump White House and is striking back as hard as it can in the diplomatic sphere—presumably to pressure its way to better leverage in the future Biden administration.

In the last week alone, the Iranian administration has played some hard-hitting moves aimed only to aggravate—asking Interpol to issue a “red notice” for the arrest of President Trump and 47 other US officials, citing the targeted killing a year ago of Qassem Soleimani. It is a move that will only escalate tensions—there does not seem to be any practical hope Iran could have of pursuing conviction against President Trump. Just three days back, Iran also began enriching uranium up to 20 percent at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz—this enrichment is well beyond the limits ascribed in the 2015 nuclear accord—which Iran possibly hopes to get the US back into.

The motivation behind Tehran’s actions looks to be to pressure Joe Biden into a better deal than the 2015 nuclear accord. Iran must remember however, that its actions do not just affect the US—instead, they could force a response from Israel or South Korea as well as other Middle Eastern nations. It is key for everyone to act with caution—Iran has been dealt a bad hand by the US the last four years and it is important that the US invests in diplomatic engagement with Iran to mend the fences— neither side should undertake unnecessary provocation.