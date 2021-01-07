Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Wednesday that Punjab is much better prepared to battle the second wave of corona pandemic due to lessons learnt in the first wave.

She was speaking as chief guest at a seminar on Importance of Diagnostics in Corona Prevention and Future Challenges at a local hotel.

Present on the occasion were Chairman Corona Expert Advisory Group Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfishn Tahir, World Health Organization representative Dr Jamshed, Dr Javed Hayat, Brig (retired), Dr Hameed, Dr Faiz from Karachi, Dr Asif Ali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Zaman from National Institute of Health, Dr Romana, Prof Zahid Latif whereas a number of other experts joined via video link. Steps for enhancing testing capacity and measures to control the spread of virus came under discussion as well. The participants were all praise for Punjab over its performance against Corona Pandemic. The Health Minister said, “Corona Pandemic has affected the world economy beyond estimates. Punjab government allocated enough resources to fight the Pandemic and set up 18 BSL-3 Labs in Public Sector.