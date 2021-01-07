Share:

ISLAMABAD-His face was covered in bandages at the 2020 American Music Awards in November. And The Weeknd revealed they were a setup for his latest creepy aesthetic when the Canadian crooner dropped his Save Your Tears music video. The 30 yearold Starboy hitmaker appeared in the disturbing video with prosthetics designed to make him look like his face had undergone radical plastic surgery, include fillers around his cheeks and lips. The four-minute-long video begins with the singer -whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye- singing onstage for a masked crowd.A spotlight hits the singer and reveals what appears to be a heavily-botoxed face, complete with surgical scarring around the ears. As the video continues, the Uncut Gems actor steps off the stage and strides among the audience, all of whom sit passively behind their elaborate masks. The Weeknd eventually begins interacting with the audience in increasingly disrespectful ways.

He begins by sipping one audience member’s drink, before resting his arm on the man’s head.Later, he stands on a table and sprays champagne right in their faces.