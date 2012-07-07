

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor, Barrister Masood Kausar has said the day is not far away when the Pakistani nation will be proud of tribal people if they are given proper education and training facilities.

This he said as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of Fata Trainees at the ‘Construction Technology Institute’, held at Islamabad on Friday. The ceremony was also attended by Chief Executive FDA, Director CTTI and other members of the training staff. The governor distributed course completion certificates and awarded cash prizes of Rs 5000 each among the participants of the training, as they completed their courses in different fields successfully. He said courses like Building Electrician, Building Painter, Steel Fixer and Plumber are at the peak demand in today’s booming housing industry.

The governor said it was one of the top priorities of the government to provide technical education and training to youths. He urged the young participants of Fata, who completed their training, saying that it was not the end but was the start of their career, adding that it provided them with a platform to proceed further in their respective fields of technical education to wave the flag of their beloved country in the world. The governor said Fata was in the grip of severe problems for many years and it was considered that these problems were their self-created, which was not true. The emergence of problems in Fata was actually the result of conspiracies of enemies, who wanted to eliminate Pakistan from the map of the world by eliminating Pakhtun nation from the land.

Speaking on the occasion about the importance of media, the governor said it was the only source through which they could communicate to the whole world and inform the people about the developmental projects in Fata and to show them the civilized culture and peace-loving nature of tribal people. The governor said they wanted peace in Fata and were fully desirous to provide sports facilities to tribal people.