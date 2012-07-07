



STUTTGART - A German court on Friday convicted an ex-member of the Red Army Faction that terrorised Germany in the 1970s and 1980s for involvement in a top judicial official’s murder 35 years ago. However mystery still surrounds who pulled the trigger in the 1977 murder of then West Germany’s top prosecutor and two others, despite the 21-month-long court case against Verena Becker in the southern city of Stuttgart. Becker, 59, was handed a four-year jail term for her role in the murders, with the court ruling she had “vehemently” called for the attack on Siegfried Buback even if she had not been directly behind it.