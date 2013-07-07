LONDON

BBC

A lock of Mick Jagger’s hair has been sold at auction for £4,000, double the price it was expected to fetch.

The hair, in an envelope with the message ‘Mick Jagger’s hair after being washed and trimmed by Chris at Rose Hill Farm’, was sold by Jagger’s former girlfriend, Chrissie Shrimpton. It was offered for sale to raise money for the Changing Faces charity.

Shrimpton met Jagger when he was a student at the London School of Economics. Jagger, who is due to turn 70 this month, will play with his band in Hyde Park on Saturday as part of the British Summer Time festival.