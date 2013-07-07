LAHORE - Barclays has taken part in the London Stock Exchanges’second Pakistan Capital Markets Day. The conference, which was designed to promote and deepen UK-Pakistan bilateral investment relations, saw 18 of Pakistan’s leading companies joined discussions on a number of key issues including sustained socio-economic reforms, investment opportunities and Pakistan’s privatisation programme.

Companies included banks, agricultural, construction and energy providers. More than 150 investor meetings also took place. Keynote speakers at the event included Alexander Justham; CEO of London Stock Exchange, Muneer Kamal, Chairman Karachi Stock Exchange and Shazad Dada, CEO Barclays Pakistan. His Excellency, the High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mr. Wajid Shamsul Hasan opened London trading.