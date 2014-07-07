ISLAMABAD - PTI had zero success rate to-date in its 37 decided election complaints and there is no evidence that the Election Tribunals (ETs) are biased, says a post-election report of Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

According to the report, the election tribunals are not delaying complaints of PTI only, PML-N's 28 out of 66 complaints are still pending in various tribunals as comparing to PTI's 21 out of 58 total complaints which are still pending.

PML-N only had four successes in 38 decided complaints. Tribunals have de-seated two PTI and nine PML-N winners to-date.

Data from a Fafen review of post-election complaint-handling undermines rigging charges. Out of 410 complaints lodged with the Election Commission of Pakistan 301 had been decided by May 31, 2014. While over 100 complaints are pending.