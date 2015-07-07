MAILSI

About 13 people have lost their lives in road accidents separately due to rash driving in Mailsi and Vehari during the last week.

An accident happened near Telephone Exchange in Karampur and the other in Karampur on Jaleebi Morr where a car (731 SAN) collided with a bike (VRO-3243). As a result, Muhammad Khizer, his wife Haseena Bibi and her son Muhammad Moe died. Likewise, a passenger bus (BSA-295) crushed five persons three of them died while two were injured.

Next day at the same place on Jaleebi Morr, four persons including two females of a family died. Liaqat Soro was going to home on Motorbike and a bus crushed him and he died on the spot.

Another bus crushed a 22-year-old son of Rao Hamid Ali near the Baba Nathay Shah Road Mailsi. All the accidents happened due to speeding. Sources said that all departments related to roads like patrolling police and traffic police get bribe on monthly basis from the transporters and not take action against them. Local people appealed to the Punjab chief minister and the Punjab IG to control the situation and take effective measures to stop rash driving.